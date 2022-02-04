Who is Joe Rogan?

Joe Rogan is a stand-up comedian, martial artist, and prolific podcaster. In my opinion, he is one of the most important journalists of recent time. But none of these things are the source of Rogan’s success.

Dr. Peterson captures the key to his success quite nicely:

Why I Listen to The JRE

I first listened to the Joe Rogan Experience about 5 years ago. A couple of things were striking to me:

The guests have all the time in the world to share their thoughts Rogan is attentive to all guests - as a result: He asks great follow-up questions Helps the guest formulate their thoughts in a way that is accessible to his audience He prepares for his guests All perspectives are explored He is not afraid to discuss ‘taboo’ subjects or viewpoints He invites guests from all walks of life.

None of the above apply to corporate news, talk shows, or personalities. None.

I realized that to learn something about any topic, a discussion between Rogan and a subject-expert guest is a great starting-point.

It is by no means the final word on a topic. But, nobody (including Rogan) would characterize the JRE in that way.

Dr. Peterson is right. Rogan does not lie. He does not mislead. He does not underestimate his audience nor his guest. Or at least he tries, and it shows.

Does he make mistakes? Is he wrong at times? Does he have his biases? Absolutely.

But, let’s not underestimate his audience. They know. The audience is aware of Rogan’s imperfections.

The mainstream, however, seems to think that his audience is blissfully unaware of his shortcomings. Mistake #1.

As if that were not condescending enough, they are now insisting that we be protected from Rogan - in the form of censorship, boycotting, and cancelling. Mistake #2.

People in Glass Houses…

Rogan has been the target of cancellation and censorship efforts for quite some time. Most recently, he had conversations with Dr. Peter McCullough (cardiologist) and Dr. Robert Malone (pathologist & vaccinologist).

Because these experts expressed views which run counter to the COVID marketing campaign, Rogan is again in the spotlight.

Joe Rogan is spreading dangerous misinformation!

For…providing a platform to actual clinicians and scientists whom the corporate media have decided to ignore?

The same experts who have been suspended for ‘misinformation’ on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and even LinkedIn?

Unfortunately for the mainstream, most of these experts were either expressing legitimate concerns or were proven correct.

Rogan gave airtime to views that Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci conspired to smear:

When pressed at a Senate hearing, Fauci denied culpability by stating that the above was addressed to him - he did not write it.

But Fauci responded to that e-mail, with this:

Whether you believe Fauci is innocent, the authors of the Great Barrington Declaration suffered a tremendous smear campaign shortly after this exchange.

And, guess what? Those ‘fringe epidemiologists’ were right.

You know, the ones from Stanford, Harvard…and Oxford. Shocking.

Confession through Projection

So, what exactly has Rogan done that qualifies as ‘dangerous misinformation’? Rogan holds himself to a higher standard than any outlet that insists on flinging mud in his direction. As does his audience.

First, let’s review all the ways that the mainstream have been wrong:

Masks are effective in preventing spread of nanoscale airborne virions

Lockdowns work

Vaccines are safe & effective anybody who questions this, is labelled as an anti-vax, alt-right, conspiracy theorist

Vaccines stop transmission

Coronavirus did not come from a lab - and you are racist if you think so

Pharmaceutical companies care about us

The FDA, CDC, and NIH are reliable institutions… Also , under the guise of “public health,” they claim a divine right to tell us what we can or cannot do Noncompliance is met with loss of livelihood, access to society, and indignation

Anthony Fauci is a Saint, who can do no wrong…

All of the above were or currently are sentiments promoted by the mainstream. They are all either misleading or outright false.

What Misinformation?

Then, which dangerous views has Rogan provided a platform for?

Pharma cares first about money - True. Their track record is full of fraud and criminal indictments

Not all vaccines are equal - True. Some do not work worse, some hurt people

Early treatment of pneumonia is effective, and prevents suffering - True.

Ivermectin is an efficacious and incredibly safe human medicine - True.

Corporate interest has captured several of our institutions and media including our regulatory agencies - True.

Masks have variable efficacy, ranging from no benefit to some benefit depending on the filtration mechanism - True.

Naturally-acquired immunity is superior to immunization - True.

Not only is there a robust evidentiary basis for the above claims, but they have been known for years before COVID-19 was ever a problem.

Rogan did not take the recent hostility sitting down. But, he showed some humility:

We should be thanking Rogan, for more than most can appreciate.

For example, I bet most are unaware of Rogan’s role in bringing the lab-leak hypothesis to the cultural consciousness. Few people actively discussed this in the public eye. In fact, Bret Weinstein generated quite a bit of distaste from his niche audience for focusing on it - amongst other concerns.

We have lift-off

Rogan interviewed Josh Rogin on April 27, 2021:

Josh is a journalist who writes for many ‘mainstream’ outlets like the Washington Post and CNN. He also has extensive diplomatic experience, particularly in China. He discusses Lab-leak on this episode.

Within weeks, this Lab-leak Origin fringe idea came to prominence - and now is considered the most likely scenario for the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

If you think Lab-leak is ‘just a conspiracy,’ you should know that this series of events has already occurred once before with SARS-CoV-1.

Which makes it far more likely that it could have happened again.

An Inflection Point

Up until the JRE Episode 1640 with Josh Rogin, the establishment and their corporate partners had a firm grasp on the narrative - at least locally.

Spring of 2021 was approaching. Communities were opening up. Vaccinations were accepted with open arms, so to speak.

But, then…

Just two months after Rogan spoke with Rogin, the JRE calls an emergency podcast with Dr. Pierre Kory & Bret Weinstein:

What did they discuss?

Withholding of early treatment

No focus on preventative care

Ivermectin as a potentially effective, and definitely safe early treatment option

Corruption within Academia

Capture by Pharma

At the time? Misinformation.

Now? Plainly obvious.

Throughout 2021, Joe Rogan discussed important perspectives, many of which have been concerning or correct.

These include discussions with Alex Berenson, Peter Attia, Sanjay Gupta, Peter McCullough, Robert Malone, and John Abramson.

So, What’s the Big Deal?

Humor me, for a moment.

Let’s say that Rogan is not a bad guy, and the guests he has engaged have voiced legitimate concerns.

But then, why is the Media, Big Tech and hedge funds after Rogan?

It is because Rogan has the creative freedom to talk about whatever, to whomever, and whenever he wants. Why shouldn’t he? That is precisely the reason why Rogan is successful in the first place.

Unfortunately for Rogan, getting as far as Drs. Peter McCullough and Robert Malone does not bode well for the near future. Because once you understand the scale of the problem, broader questions manifest themselves.

What is going on that so much fallout was tolerated under the guise of a deadly pandemic? Who are the responsible actors? Why?

Who would Rogan talk to next to make sense of all this?

George Gammon? David Martin? Catherine Austin Fitts? Reiner Fuellmich? RFK Jr?

Time may be running out.

It would appear that the pressure on Rogan and Spotify is turning up.

As Saagar Enjeti rightly points out, this pressure is far more likely backed by corporate interest. But, why?

I believe that Rogan is so close to the third rail, that his continued trajectory must have been met with resistance.

If Rogan continues his line of questioning, his enormous audience will very soon be privy to the reality of what’s happening.

We are in the midst of the turnover of a major economic cycle - referred to as the Long Wave. Participating states have been trying to transform their societies under the cover of ‘emergency pandemic response.’ As you can imagine, this would be far less effective if the narrative used collapses.

In case you haven’t noticed, the COVID narrative is collapsing. The machine is rushing to replace it with another ‘emergency’ narrative, to continue the planned transformation. War, cybersecurity, environmentalism, equity, etc…

Who should Rogan interview next?

One anonymous Twitter account, was prescient very early on. Some of his assertions seemed wild to me - at least at the time.

In June 2020, it appears Laser had zoomed out sufficiently to understand what is happening globally. At the time, my colleagues and I were still under the impression that there was an ongoing pandemic.

‘Follow the money’ was not at the forefront of my consciousness, as much as ‘save this patient.’

Most recently, Laser shared his thesis with Will Spencer at The Renaissance of Men podcast:

The above link starts at a specific time point: 1H 50M. This is the thesis that the world should hear.

But, @LaserHodl is anonymous. Is he willing to reveal his identity to talk with Rogan? Do we need him to?