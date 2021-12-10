We face an unprecedented reckoning in the medical field.

There is a reason why doctors and nurses would rather get fired than continue to prop up a system that has failed us so brilliantly in our greatest time of need.

I wrote a brief twitter thread on the decline of public trust in Medicine. Keep in mind this data is already ‘old’ as I believe that the rate of distrust will only accelerate as more information comes to light regarding several aspects of the last 2 years.

What is the Problem?

The problem is actually bigger than most people realize. If you were to take a poll today asking people if they trust Anthony Fauci, you will likely see a response that is in distinct contrast to the year 2020. Several such surveys exist looking at this very question:

This poll conducted in May 21st of 2021 demonstrates that 42% of respondents report decreased confidence in Anthony Fauci. However you feel about this shift in sentiment, it is stark!

In the same month, Leana Wen AKA Mini Maos, shared the following poll:

As you can see, she’s really saddened that more people do not trust the CDC.

She’s in for a rude awakening, as is the CDC.

Because trust in the CDC has almost certainly decreased further since May, and will continue to do so. The charlatans who have been at the forefront of this COVID hysteria have already and will continue to face reputational damage.

The problem is that this reputational damage has much more runway left. To think that the only bad actors in this episode are just the Anthony Fauci’s, Leana Wen’s and the CDC is to miss the point.

The guilty parties are all around us…

CDC

NIH/NIAID

Pfizer & Pfriends

Peter Daszak & EcoHealth Alliance

WHO & Christian Drosten

Ralph Baric & UNC Chapel Hill

Personally, as an investor in Palantir, this was eye-opening.

For those of you who yearn for the rabbit hole imaged above see the following presentation:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/McIucfdd2Qks/

We do not know how deep this goes…

Unless we know what the problem is, we cannot even begin to solve it.

For the last 2 years I had been on the front-lines of this episode, and from day 1 so little of what I had seen made sense. But, there was such a sense of urgency that I did what I had to do as a doctor. I signed up for this, and our time had come to step up.

I’m not a firefighter, but I suspect when there’s a fire they first have to put it out before they investigate the cause.

By summer of 2020, the fire was put out. I repeat, the fire was put out.

In my major North American Level 1 Trauma center, by summer of 2020 the pandemic was over.

To my surprise, despite our record low patient volume, the COVID theatrics continued into Fall of 2020. At this point, red flags started popping up.

And so, the investigation began.

Red Flag which started it all: how many COVID-19 cases?!

Well that’s a complicated question. It’s complicated because the process by which we define a case is messy, to say the least.

It is important to distinguish between ‘diagnostic’ and ‘screening’ tools before proceeding.

Much smarter and more organized people than I have written up this nice article on the distinction. But here is a summary Table they provide:

When we want to definitively diagnose an infectious pathogen we need to confirm the presence of live pathogen, usually by culturing it. Using PCR as a diagnostic tool is not standard practice. By its very nature, PCR can be used as a screening tool.

KEY: Screening =/= Diagnosis

There are several reasons why PCR is unreliable as a diagnostic tool. This article does a great job of outlining the basics, applications, and limitations.

For a brief take on Fauci, CDC testing, and lessons on science and medicine we present Dr. Kary Mullis. The Noble Prize winner for development of PCR.

Similar to what Mullis points out with the exponential growth curve showing “test positive” with respect to (presumably) the AIDS epidemic, the CDC has done a similar thing with COVID-19.

Since the beginning there have been daily updates of “cases, hospitalizations, and deaths” to keep us all on our toes. Now, we know from extensive peer-reviewed literature that many of these PCR-positive cases are likely false-positive with respect to identifying symptomatically ill people who are a risk for transmission. You can test positive for COVID-19 weeks and months after you have recovered from it.

In their own data-set, which they no longer publicize, the CDC breaks down the COVID-19 pneumonia cases by other co-infections and causes of death. Now, they merely report the number of “cases” and “deaths.”

So, what does this large number 788, 903 (as of Dec. 9 2021) represent? Are all these SARS-CoV-2 caused deaths? Unlikely.

Our best approximation: These are the number of people who have died AND tested positive for COVID-19 on PCR within a given timeframe.

I digress. But, these were the first few inconsistencies which led me down an investigation to figure out what’s going on. Because clearly there is more to this than just a virus.

The following is a list of the people who have been censored to no end for simply looking at the available evidence, and synthesizing it.

The A-List of Sanity

Public Health

Clinical Medicine

Non-Medical Professionals

Bitcoin Community ?!

It turns out that there has been global transformation that has accompanied the pandemic response. We cannot talk about global transformations without talking about economics. The causal chains here are stunning.

In addition to economic motives (as discussed by Catherin Austin Fitts), it would appear that the current narratives are playing off of and into the bitcoin adoption movement.

These are a select few podcasts in which leading members of the Bitcoin community discuss these global changes.

If you would like to make recommendations to add to this list, let me know! I am always looking for interesting and relevant perspectives to learn from.

