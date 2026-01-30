Foundational Health

Foundational Health

Desert Jewel
6d

Been following Dr. Kruse for a while and notice positive changes. His "three legged stool" is Light, (sunrise and sunset) Water (DDW) and Magnetism (grounding) and my father lived to 99 following the Light and Grounding. Thank you for the post!

Nod Dranoel
4dEdited

I had gout which got increasingly worse the more weight i carried until it was a constant thing. I used ibuprofen for the pain, which brought on a heaRt attack.

After changing my diet to very low carb the following happened.

Gout disappeared as a constant thing, until a year later I was free from it.

The diabetes they said I had was gone.

I lost 50 lbs without trying.

My arthritis went away.

My blood pressure is normal.

I don't take ANY big pharma pills.

I ate 90 % meat, red meat only. And salad

One meal a day

,

Now ( 5 years later) I add < 70 net carbs a day.

I take Nattokinase, vit d, k2, magnesium.

I think DIET is most important because metabolic health is the root of general health.

