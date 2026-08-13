What is Foundational Health?

After spending 15+ years traveling from the heights of academic medicine to the roots of our lost medical traditions, I’ve undergone a profound transformation.

I used to think that the root of our health problems was some combination of environmental toxins and the industry sponsors that get away with putting them there. Blaming industrial agriculture, Big Pharma, and 3-letter government agencies.

But, I’ve come to realize these are just symptoms of a deeper wound.

The greatest threat to the health of modern man is far simpler than we are willing to admit. It’s not a bug or a toxin. It’s not cancer, obesity, or heart disease.

The diseases you’re afraid of are not the problem. Those are downstream. Every one of them.

The fundamental problem is that we stopped believing in being itself. What begins as detachment from nature, ends as a loss of belief. Belief in the power of the body. The will to live. The force that every civilization before our own has honored - from Hippocrates to Galen to Avicenna.

Belief that your body and soul are trying to heal, right now, despite your worst efforts.

It’s a force of nature.

Where does that leave us? A shift in belief that leads to a change in practice.

That starts by reconsidering what health even means. Not the absence of disease, but the presence of something positive. Not surviving, but thriving.

This is for you if…

You suspect there’s missing from mainstream and alternative medicine.

You’re skeptical of being told a test result means you’re sick when you feel fine. Or, that it’s all in your head because your labs came back normal.

You want to understand nature, and how the human body and experience relate to it.

This isn’t for you if…

You want reassurance that your doctor is right.

You want to believe modern medicine gave you the wrong answer, when in reality it’s posing the wrong question.

You want quick fixes.

Where to begin

— [PLACEHOLDER: philosophy piece]

— [PLACEHOLDER: Coronary Plaque Is Not Heart Disease]

— [PLACEHOLDER: constitutional medicine / mizaj primer]

— [PLACEHOLDER: podcast episode]

By topic

The vital force and constitutional medicine — [PLACEHOLDER]

Cardiovascular, inflammation, and the marker problem — [PLACEHOLDER]

Conversations — [PLACEHOLDER]

Subscribe

[PLACEHOLDER — placement and copy undecided]

More about me → [link to About page]

[Part 1]

So, quick story about me.

I trained as a conventional doctor.

But for the last six years, I’ve gone down several rabbit holes trying to better understand the human body.

This journey took me from ancient to medieval medicine...and all the way back to modern science.

And on this journey here’s, I’ve discovered that all of the stuff we’re fear:

toxins,

big pharma,

industrial farming…these are all symptoms of a bigger problem.

The biggest threat to our health is far simpler than anyone wants to admit.

It’s not a bug, nor a toxin. It’s not cancer, obesity, or heart disease.

All of that is a consequence of something more basic.

It starts with us drifting away from nature. And ends with us losing belief.

Belief in power of your body: the will to live, the vital force.

Belief that your body is trying to heal you — right now — even after everything you’ve put it through.

I mean that literally - It’s a force of nature.

And every tradition of medicine before our own knew it. Hippocrates knew it. Galen knew it. Avicenna knew it.

So — stick around if:

You think there’s more to health than popping pills and supplements...

You’re curious about the medical wisdom we’ve forgotten...

And you want to learn how to listen to your own body.