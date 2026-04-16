Foundational Health

Foundational Health

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Judy. Electrifried's avatar
Judy. Electrifried
7h

This is a superb article. I have been thinking about this topic lately. I appreciate the way you have broken it down. Psychological and physiological, hardware and software, glitches, fuses, etc.

How do you attend to your soul, when you can barely attend to your body and all the other things going on?

I was just listening to a podcast of two doctors who were discussing medical school and all the training and the abuse from higher-ups. Then they finally are done with their education and training and it's, "Okay, now... Go be a doctor." By that time, they are exhausted with their brains on overload and tired bodies and wondering, "What do I do now?"

As patients, we go to doctors with our laundry lists of symptoms and problems and hope the doctors can wave their magic wand and make us better. I have wondered how doctors can listen to many patients a day or a week and not go into another room and scream... Having all these patients with our questions and gripes is a little like a parent with 200 kids all wanting something right now.

I believe the medical system needs drastic changes in how it works. That's a really tall order. Doctors need to be self-employed and not have to work for the corporation and its shareholders, as well as the pharmaceutical companies. People need to break away from the “healthcare” system, and they don’t know how and are terrified of putting their health in their own hands. Most people won’t do something if insurance doesn’t pay for it. They can’t afford self-pay so they keep engaging in disease-maintenance systems.

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