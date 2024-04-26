Dear Readers,
One of the most common questions I receive in person and online concerns radiology and medical imaging.
In my experience as a radiologist, I have observed many gaps in patient care including:
Clinicians ordering inappropriate imaging
Clinicians providing incomplete or erroneous medical history
Radiologists providing incomplete interpretations
Tendency of Radiologists to provide an inadequate differential diagnosis concerning an imaging finding
Inappropriate communication of the significance of these findings to the ordering clinicians
Clinician’s inadequate knowledge of anatomy, pathology and radiology
which ultimately impacts how they convey information to their patients, and how to proceed with their care
There are gaps and errors at every level of this process, but ultimately it is always the patients who pay for it - both with financial cost of obtaining imaging as well as the health cost of acting on incomplete information.
To that effect, I am putting together an educational guide that everyone can understand - from patient to clinician.
What I Need From You
What do you want to know about imaging?
What do you wish your doctor had been able to convincingly explain to you, but couldn’t?
What concerns you about radiology?
Any specific imaging findings you want to know more about?
It’s all fair game.
Leave a comment below or shoot me an e-mail at remnantmd@pm.me
Looking forward to hearing from you.
-R
All in here, Doc
I'd like to know what different medical imaging platforms pros and cons. What will ultrasound show vs Xray vs CT scan? If dense breasts, which platforms will best image health/disease? Microcalcifications monitoring? When is needle biopsy better? When getting contrast Xray or CT scan and they can't get a vein to get contrast in but they image anyway, when does a patient protest? When ultrasonographer can't find right kidney (and admits it) when does a patient call in another operator to get it done correctly? Maybe things patients can do to help get best images from various imaging platforms? I think medical imaging is awesome but I see so much sloppiness and lack of basic anatomy in the techs who are collecting the images. When is good enough OK?