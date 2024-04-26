Dear Readers,

One of the most common questions I receive in person and online concerns radiology and medical imaging.

In my experience as a radiologist, I have observed many gaps in patient care including:

Clinicians ordering inappropriate imaging

Clinicians providing incomplete or erroneous medical history

Radiologists providing incomplete interpretations

Tendency of Radiologists to provide an inadequate differential diagnosis concerning an imaging finding

Inappropriate communication of the significance of these findings to the ordering clinicians

Clinician’s inadequate knowledge of anatomy, pathology and radiology which ultimately impacts how they convey information to their patients, and how to proceed with their care



There are gaps and errors at every level of this process, but ultimately it is always the patients who pay for it - both with financial cost of obtaining imaging as well as the health cost of acting on incomplete information.

To that effect, I am putting together an educational guide that everyone can understand - from patient to clinician.

What I Need From You

What do you want to know about imaging?

What do you wish your doctor had been able to convincingly explain to you, but couldn’t?

What concerns you about radiology?

Any specific imaging findings you want to know more about?

It’s all fair game.

Leave a comment below or shoot me an e-mail at remnantmd@pm.me

Looking forward to hearing from you.

-R