The latest episode of the Foundational Health podcast with Dr. Alan Cohen, Professor of biological complexity and health is now available on YouTube for all to enjoy.

Would really appreciate your feedback on this one, as I hope to get Alan back on to dig into more of some of the ideas we discussed here.

https://youtu.be/JrGLjHvTMDA?si=81Kiit58BH3QbMrQ

I will be MIA for the next 10 days or so.

Out hunting Elk in the Rockies.

Will be posting thoughts and ideas on Substack Notes.

Regarding this month’s Live Q&A, I ran a poll to adjust the time and it seems we landed on Weekend and afternoon/evening as the most popular time frame.

Which means this month it will be at 4PM on Saturday Oct. 31.

Topic will be blood pressure!

Hope to see you there.

Best,

Dr. Aslan