For those who are familiar, my work in the analogue world is that of a radiologist. We see some very strange things from time to time. Everything from the typical phallic object stuck inside a body, to some gruesome trauma.

My job involves providing radiology services to the emergency department. After coming to terms with the failures of modern allopathic medicine, I sought out a line of service that would be of most benefit to people, with minimal involvement in the aspects of medicine which fuel unnecessary expense and harm.

People tend to agree that it is in the world of emergencies and trauma that modern technology and technique is of most benefit to the population.

Although I still have some reservations about working in this industry at all, for the time being, this is the means by which I can provide for my family.

All that aside, what I witnessed recently has been heavy on my mind and heart. I’m certain that I haven’t yet finished processing it all, and maybe that’s why I’ve chosen to write about it.

Yet…I’m not sure how appropriate it is to write about this.

For your sake, and for mine.