Series of Events
On January 20th, I tweeted this:
Within a day it got quite a bit of attention.
On January 21st, I opened up my Twitter account and was faced with an error giving me 2 options:
Refresh
Log out
After several attempts at refreshing the site, I tried logging out.
Upon trying to reset my password and logging back in, I was asked to provide a 2-factor authentication code.
Strange, I thought. I don’t recall setting up 2-FA for Twitter - maybe I should.
I contacted Twitter support, and was given a list of things to try - none of which worked or applied to my case.
To this day, I am waiting for acknowledgement from Twitter.
Patience
Taking an extended break from Twitter is probably a good thing. It allows me to use what little free time I have on productive reading and writing.
And, I am sure the new Musk-run Twitter is a leaner operation with far fewer people able to deal with these troubleshooting issues.
For the record, I don’t think I am the target of censorship or fuckery. The thought itself would be quite the ego-trip.
I’m sure they are making do with the manpower they have, as we all are these days.
Final Thoughts
For those of you who follow me on Twitter, fear not - I will be back one way or another.
Even if it requires a reincarnation.
In the meantime, I hope you enjoy the work coming out of this Substack.
The most recent article I wrote received quite a bit of positive attention from the Substack readers.
But, I have not been able to share this with my audience on Twitter.
Until my Twitter account is reinstated - I have one request…
Share this article on Twitter and tag @RemnantMD :
Thank you for your continued support. You motivate me to keep writing.
