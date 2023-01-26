Series of Events

On January 20th, I tweeted this:

Within a day it got quite a bit of attention.

On January 21st, I opened up my Twitter account and was faced with an error giving me 2 options:

Refresh Log out

After several attempts at refreshing the site, I tried logging out.

Upon trying to reset my password and logging back in, I was asked to provide a 2-factor authentication code.

Strange, I thought. I don’t recall setting up 2-FA for Twitter - maybe I should.

I contacted Twitter support, and was given a list of things to try - none of which worked or applied to my case.

To this day, I am waiting for acknowledgement from Twitter.

Patience

Taking an extended break from Twitter is probably a good thing. It allows me to use what little free time I have on productive reading and writing.

And, I am sure the new Musk-run Twitter is a leaner operation with far fewer people able to deal with these troubleshooting issues.

For the record, I don’t think I am the target of censorship or fuckery. The thought itself would be quite the ego-trip.

I’m sure they are making do with the manpower they have, as we all are these days.

Final Thoughts

For those of you who follow me on Twitter, fear not - I will be back one way or another.

Even if it requires a reincarnation.

In the meantime, I hope you enjoy the work coming out of this Substack.

The most recent article I wrote received quite a bit of positive attention from the Substack readers.

But, I have not been able to share this with my audience on Twitter.

Until my Twitter account is reinstated - I have one request…

Share this article on Twitter and tag @RemnantMD :

Thank you for your continued support. You motivate me to keep writing.

Leave a comment