Article: Transduction of DNA information through water and electromagnetic waves

Background

I know what you’re thinking.

What did he say? Has he lost it?

Bare with me.

Let me clarify the idea, so that it marinades in your mind while you read on.

Nobel Prize winning virologist Luc Montagnier conducted an experiment in which he observed an electromagnetic signal released by DNA, which was digitized and sent over the internet to another lab, which then transmitted this signal to water. This water then underwent PCR, and produced copies of the original DNA segment.

The implications of these findings range from covid to homeopathy.

If I had read this article 4 years ago, I would’ve dismissed it as fantasy.

Before we dive into the details, we need to review a few modern and evolving ideas in the realm of physics and biochemistry.