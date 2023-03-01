Article: Melatonin in Prevention of the Sequence from Reflux Esophagitis to Barrett’s Esophagus and Esophageal Adenocarcinoma

Background

For those who have not had a chance to read the first Root Cause article concerning heartburn and reflux, I would highly recommend reading that before diving into this one.

The foundations set forth in the prior article help to appreciate the value of melatonin in the disease process, treatment of heartburn, and reflux-related complications.

I first stumbled onto melatonin as a treatment option for heartburn in studies conducted by Pereira and Werbach. Their findings were fascinating, so I did some more digging.

Some of my readers do not merely have heartburn - but have suffered from chronic complications like erosions and ulcers of the esophagus. What I discovered about melatonin has definitely changed my approach to managing reflux.