Foundational Health

Foundational Health

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Remnant MD's avatar
Remnant MD
5d

The amount of motivated reasoning on this topic is only topped by vaccinology.

They just can't let of of the notion that cholesterol is not the cause.

Or a "causal factor"

Or a "risk factor"

Or "strongly correlated."

It's never ending.

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pondering in PA's avatar
pondering in PA
5d

I have been waiting a long time for you to tackle this issue head on. I have very high LDL cholesterol but excellent triglycerides, HDL and lipoprotein (a) and a Coronary Artery Calcium score of 0 at >55 years old. BMI around 22. Fit, active and low carb diet. I fit the profile of what has recently been termed a "lean mass hyper responder". Nevertheless, my PCP and cardiologist insist on a statin because of their hyperfocus on my LDL cholesterol. It seems mainstream medicine is still wedded to the LDL-is-always-bad hypothesis. However, researchers such as Dave Feldman, Nick Norwitz and others, and now hopefully you, are poking holes in that theory. I look forward to reading more from you about this topic.

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