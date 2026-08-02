Foundational Health

Foundational Health

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April's avatar
April
5d

Wow - thank you for this. What a great explanation. I especially like the high hsCRP low Cholesterol intervention study. As someone who has calcium in their LAD (I'm 59), found 2 years ago. I was not happy to see this "healing" and at the same time was thankful that my body was able to "heal". I am very active with great blood flow, strength, endurance and overall health. I would not get additional testing and plan on avoid the "Sick Care Complex as long as I can.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5d

As usual, just pass out the drugs without any investigation as to what may be causing the need for drugs. There has to be root causes for any affliction. Something happens over time to cause these conditions and modern medicine doesn't have a clue. Thus, taking a drug for any reason does not address what caused the need to take the drugs in the first place. That is not health in my book.

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