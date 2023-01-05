Photo by Mediamodifier on Unsplash

Dear Colleagues,

When we are in the thick of it, we often hear people speak negatively about us, our coworkers, the hospital, or the healthcare industry in general.

Some of our shortcomings, we readily admit. Others, we dismiss. To accept some of the assertions would be devastating.

However, recent years have revealed a degree of failure that I never would have imagined in my most cynical interpretations.

Many of these revelations have led some to ‘accept the reality.’ Others continue to ignore the problems. And a minority attempt to shift the blame.

Some even blame the patients!

The population shares blame for the state of our healthcare industry, this is true. A common problem is that some patients simply do not care. It is hard to blame them.



I have worked in some of the highest crime neighborhoods in the country, as well as the most affluent. I have seen the differences. These are not the same healthcare experiences. I have also seen that a patient’s relationship with their health is heavily impacted by the care and attention they get from their providers. Irrespective of the community they are from.

As far as I can tell, most of the rot in healthcare can be fixed with care. A patient’s care for their health and wellbeing. A doctor’s care for their motivation to listen, question, learn, and inform.

“Oh, but the cost of healthcare.”

Bullshit.

The most common maladies can be solved with:

Self-care and attention, armed with wisdom Good dietary and environmental advice Avoidance of sedentary life Social support …and, the odd antibiotic

What is missing is the caring needed to get to the bottom of the symptoms.

Do not succumb to the lure of corporate medicine.

Yes, the people share the blame.

But, for the people to care about their health, they must be offered a service that invites this behavior.

It is up to us, brothers and sisters.

The change starts with us.