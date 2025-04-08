The above is a question I get from friends and family, especially those who are about to have children of their own.

Frankly, I appreciate how infrequently I encounter this question, because it would take a tremendous amount of time and effort to explain.

Luckily, there are books out there that can do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to dispelling the illusions people have about the nature of communicable disease, the efficacy of vaccines, as well as their risks.

Most conversations around this topic are concerned with specific vaccines. One at a time, each vaccine needs to be argued about. Because the assumption is that generally speaking…vaccines just work. Obviously (?)

Those who engage from this perspective dismiss (or embrace) vaccines on a case-by-case basis.

Even if you were to take the historically informed perspective, and point out that a communicable disease is due to X or Y environmental factor…you still find people squabbling.

“What about Polio?” “We eradicated smallpox!”

This is where I diverge from the contemporary debate.

I don’t believe you need to argue about every formulation of a vaccine.

Does it have mercury in it? Aluminum? Polyethylene glycol? SV40?

Doesn’t matter.

In fact, many of the things you hear or read doctors describe is mostly window-dressing. At any given opportunity an MD will wax poetically about this drug or that.

The one question they must answer is:

Would you give this to the person you love most?

I Believe…

To get the punchline out of the way…

I believe that vaccination is, at best, unnecessary.

Do I think you can make an argument for providing specific vaccines for a subset of the population? Yes.

But, for everyone?

No.

Not too long ago, my beliefs were put to the test.

When I started writing this publication, I had just been fired for refusing the covid injection.

Two weeks later, my son was born.

Keep in mind that up until the covid era, I never got into the weeds about vaccines.

Everyone in my family had been “up-to-date” on their vaccinations.

The covid hysteria, the injection fraud, and then loss of livelihood in the most vulnerable period of my family’s life pushed me into overdrive.

My research took me back decades in history particularly as it concerns academia, research, the standards for clinical application and inference, the historical record of relevant events as they pertain to research, virology, epidemiology, public health and the sort.

The preceding weeks of building my defense for the vaccine exemption, plus the period of rage-driven research after being fired…gave me all the information and confidence I needed to take that first step. Or, so I thought.

The Struggle

Our son was born.

Day 1: Would you like to vaccinate him for Hep B? Excuse me? For what?

I was caught off-guard.

Remember, this was less than 2 weeks after getting fired…one fight after another. Then, labor and delivery. The high and exhaustion following his birth. I could barely sleep that night.

You want to inject this perfect new radiant soul with a vaccine for promiscuous IV drug abusers?

I told my family I didn’t think it was a good idea.

They insisted.

After mocking my line of questioning, the nurse insisted.

Then, an Expert™ pediatrician chimed in.

I stumbled.

To this day, I beat myself up over the fact that I caved and let them inject him with the first dose.

Confronted with this new experience, the fire was re-ignited.

If I didn’t figure this out now, there would be more pressure to come…

Ways to Skin a Cat

As I alluded to earlier, there are several lines of reasoning you can take before rejecting vaccination.

The simplest approach is pretty straightforward:

These concoctions are made by companies who have criminal and civil charges against them rivaled only by the banking sector - thus, they cannot be trusted at their word

The companies which make these injections have liability protection since the 1980s - another indicator that they cannot be trusted

Now, it may seem tempting to reject their offerings based on these facts alone.